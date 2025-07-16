Xponance Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

