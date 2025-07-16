Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

