Xponance Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

