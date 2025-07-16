Xponance Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.9%

UNM stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

