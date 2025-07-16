Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 111.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.26.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.66. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

