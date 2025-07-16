Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $68,010,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

