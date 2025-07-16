Xponance Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ITT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

ITT Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ITT opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.