Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYT opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

