Xponance Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 468,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 432,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

