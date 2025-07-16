Xponance Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $6,901,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

