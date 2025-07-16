Xponance Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total value of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:RBC opened at $375.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $260.53 and a one year high of $393.51. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.