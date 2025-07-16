Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

