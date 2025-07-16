Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,147,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 509,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

