Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

