Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 648,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $152.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

