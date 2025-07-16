Xponance Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 37.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $454.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.08. Chemed Corporation has a one year low of $453.72 and a one year high of $623.61.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.