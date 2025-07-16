Xponance Inc. Sells 181 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $210.51 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

