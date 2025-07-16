Xponance Inc. Sells 264 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. The trade was a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

