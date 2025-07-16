Xponance Inc. Sells 9,557 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

