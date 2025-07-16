Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237,587 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,380,000 after purchasing an additional 451,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,565,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,677,000 after buying an additional 200,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

