Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.