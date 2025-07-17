1,185 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $308,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,426,454.20. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,342 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,839. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $220.30 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 550.76, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

