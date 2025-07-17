2,491 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

