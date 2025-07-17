6,476 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock valued at $181,837,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

