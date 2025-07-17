7,002 Shares in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.96 on Thursday. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

