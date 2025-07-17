7,246 Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $927.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

