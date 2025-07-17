A Brooke Seawell Sells 48,112 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $8,000,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,778,270 shares in the company, valued at $295,690,735.60. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 14th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32.

On Thursday, July 10th, A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73.

On Wednesday, July 9th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,971 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total value of $7,999,902.56.

On Tuesday, July 8th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,300 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $8,000,215.00.

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

