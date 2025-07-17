Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.66%.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 3,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,378.23. This represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

