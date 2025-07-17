AbbVie (ABBV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.53 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbbVie stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

