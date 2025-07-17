ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $3,730,745. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.