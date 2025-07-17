ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.