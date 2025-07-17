Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823 in the last ninety days. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -320.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

