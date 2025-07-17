AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AGCO by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 961,081 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.30.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

