Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
