Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air France-KLM

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.