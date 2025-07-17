Allison Transmission (ALSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allison Transmission stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 341.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Allison Transmission worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

