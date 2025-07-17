Allworth Financial LP Acquires 164 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,647,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,611,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 226,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE RJF opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.