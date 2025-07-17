Allworth Financial LP Acquires 254 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

