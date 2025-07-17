Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,004,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 430,961 shares in the last quarter.

FELC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

