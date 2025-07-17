Allworth Financial LP Buys 257 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

