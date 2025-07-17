Allworth Financial LP Buys 645 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

