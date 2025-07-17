Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

