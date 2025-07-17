Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

