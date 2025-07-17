Allworth Financial LP Has $118,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 204,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

