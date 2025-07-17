Allworth Financial LP Has $142,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 85.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

