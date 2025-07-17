Allworth Financial LP Has $149,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.81.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $226.62 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

