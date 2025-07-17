Allworth Financial LP Has $163,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

