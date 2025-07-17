Allworth Financial LP Invests $149,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.30 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.