Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

