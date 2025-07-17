Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amentum were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTM opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

