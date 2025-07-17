Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,297 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,498,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,861,000 after buying an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 356,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

